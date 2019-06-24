Cyclists can stop by about 30 stations across Colorado Springs for free breakfast on their way to work Wednesday during Bike to Work Day.
Registration is open until late Tuesday for the free event, now in its 26th year. Bike to Work Day features food, coffee and juice and other giveaways from 6 to 9 a.m.
Participants can register as individuals or with their employer in the Corporate Challenge, which pits companies against each other for prizes.
"Breakfast locations are designed to support how people actually ride their bikes to work while highlighting local businesses that support bicycling in the community," says the event listing on the city's website. "People who are riding their bikes to work can enjoy a fun festive atmosphere with other people commuting by bike and can stop by the breakfast stations for a free light breakfast."
Many stations are concentrated in the city's center, but new stations have been added in other areas. One is at Mission Trace Shopping Center, 3031 S. Academy Blvd. And REI is hosting a new station on the Cottonwood Creek Trail near Vincent Drive. Both new locations, like most existing ones, offer free food to riders.
In addition to coffee and doughnuts, Criterium Bike Shop, 6150 Corporate Drive, is offering massages. Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd., will give away mini waffles.
On their ride home, cyclists can stop by one of 11 breweries for special offers and giveaways. A complete list of breakfast stations and breweries can be found on the city's website.