A Lincoln County sheriff's deputy is in serious but stable condition after being "ambushed" and shot several times while responding to a theft near Limon early Thursday morning, officials said.
Several hours later, the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sheriff's Capt. Michael Yowell said at an afternoon news conference.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said about 3:15 a.m., dispatch received a call of a theft in progress out of the back of a semitruck near Interstate 70 and Highway 40/287, just south of Limon.
Deputy Michael Hutton arrived and was “ambushed,” being shot several times, Yowell said.
“Within seconds of being outside of his car and investigating this theft, he was met with a hail of gunfire," Yowell said.
After being struck multiple times, Hutton retreated back, was able to provide self-care and stayed in a hidden place, Yowell said.
The person who made the original 911 call was also injured but declined medical treatment.
Several nearby agencies were called in to help find the suspect. A manhunt was launched, but officials were hampered by the night sky and low fog in the morning, Yowell said.
The suspect was later found about 1,000 yards from the shooting scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was dead.
The name and age of the suspect were not released.
Here is our hero.... pic.twitter.com/Q93nNimUo2— Lincoln Sheriff (@LincolnCountySO) May 20, 2021
A 62-mile stretch of Highway 40/287 was closed from Limon to Kit Carson as authorities searched for the suspect.
Hutton is a seven-year veteran of the sheriff's office and is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is married with a young son. Yowell said he was talking with the sheriff and his family at the hospital.
Lincoln County, meet your hero! Deputy Sheriff Michael Hutton was shot in an ambush style attack this morning near Limon. He is in serious but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/4SasPp2rPi— Lincoln Sheriff (@LincolnCountySO) May 20, 2021
It was the first time in 10 years that a law enforcement official was shot in the line of duty.
In 2011, Limon police officer Jay William Sheridan was killed while serving an arrest warrant.