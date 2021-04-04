Easter delivered a record heatwave in the Pikes Peak region, as the potential for high fire danger again swept over parts of southern Colorado.
Sunday’s high of 79 in Colorado Springs bested the previous record of 77, set in 1967, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Alamosa and Pueblo also hit record highs, with temperatures of 72 and 86, respectively. Monday appears likely to reach a high of 80, potentially eclipsing the record of 77 previously set in 1967.
Near-critical fire weather conditions were expected over the far southeast plains Sunday afternoon, generally south and east of a line from Kim to Lamar, according to a hazardous weather alert issued by the NWS. Winds gusting up to 30 mph were possible, and humidity was expected to be low.
Isolated thunderstorms were possible over the far southeast plains and across the greater southern Sangre de Cristo mountain region.
The rest of the week is looking sunny and warm in Colorado Springs, with highs in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A high of 70 is forecast on Thursday.
Woodland Park is expected to see a high of 67 on Monday leading to a chance of snow or rain on Tuesday and a high in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday were expected to be sunny and in the upper 50s.