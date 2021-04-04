Easter has delivered what could be a record heatwave in the Pikes Peak region, as the potential for high fire danger again sweeps over parts of southern Colorado, the weekend forecast shows.
Sunday’s forecast high of 77 in Colorado Springs was expected to match a record for the day set in 1967. And Monday appears likely to reach a high of 80, potentially eclipsing the record of 77 previously set in 1967.
Near-critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur over the far southeast plains Sunday afternoon, generally south and east of a line from Kim to Lamar, according to a hazardous weather alert issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Winds gusting up to 30 mph are possible, and humidity is low.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the far southeast plains and across the greater southern Sangre de Cristo mountain region.
Monument, northern El Paso County and the Rampart Mountains into Douglas County could also see storming.
The rest of the week is looking sunny and warm in Colorado Springs, with highs in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A high of 70 is forecast on Thursday.
Woodland Park is expected to see a high of 67 on Monday leading to a chance of snow or rain on Tuesday and a high in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday were expected to be sunny and in the upper 50s.