Eisenhower Tunnel, file photo. Photo Credit: Hustvedt (Wikimedia Commons).

A fatal crash shut down eastbound Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the crash about 9:20 a.m. after a Subaru rear-ended a semitruck, killing the Subaru driver near mile marker 213, east of the Silverthorne exit, troopers said.

Eastbound I-70 between Silverthorne and the tunnel was closed U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass was used as an alternate route, the agency tweeted.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was reopened just after noon.

