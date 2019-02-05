Update 12:05 p.m.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in western Colorado are back open after a rock slide sent boulders the size of big SUVs tumbling down on part of the highway.
--
A large rockslide shut down Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon early Tuesday, forcing drivers to take a 203-mile detour, Colorado State Patrol tweeted.
The closure was reported about 5:30 a.m. between Eagle and Rifle. Crews will be evaluating highway safety at daylight, State Patrol said.
Drivers are advised to use Colorado 131 to Colorado 40 then Colorado 13. The route will add about three hours and 200 miles to the drive.
#GlenwoodCanyon DETOUR map from @9NEWS #BREAKING #cotraffic #cowx @EagleCountySO @EagleCountyPIO @EagleCounty pic.twitter.com/uJuzFHCIBf— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) February 5, 2019
Do not use Cottonwood Pass.