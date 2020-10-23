The East Troublesome fire, the state’s second-largest fire on record, has burned 170,163 acres in Grand County as of midday Friday after a day of harrowing fire behavior, officials said in a news conference.
The fire grew 45,000 thousand acres in the past 24 hours and expanded on all fronts — north, south and east, with only a small portion of the fire's west side remaining under control thanks to firefighters' containment lines, which measure to 5%, Noel Livingston, incident commander for the East Troublesome fire, said.
Part of the fire's growth included a spot fire that crossed over the Continental Divide to the east and reached Estes Park. The area, called the Thompson Zone, will be managed by Cameron Peak's response team due to the difficult access to the terrain, Livingston said.
As for the rest of the fire, firefighters focused on protecting community members and buildings Friday as evacuations remained in place.
Thousands of residents were evacuated, including the town of Grand Lake. Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, two destination spots for tourists and locals alike, were also shut down Thursday as the fire tore through the mountains, Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, said.
Granby remained on pre-evacuation status Friday, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said.
Even though evacuations in these areas are mandatory, law enforcement and first responders cannot force people to leave their homes or the area. This created issues and interference for firefighters inside the blaze's perimeter as people drove through neighborhoods documenting the fire's damage with their phones, Schroetlin said.
"We are asking people not to do that," Shroetlin said, adding that social media posts are contributing to misinformation about fire damage and activity.
However, Schroetlin said he could not provide information about the extent of the fire's damage yet because officials are still trying to gather information and evaluate the fires activity.
Thursday's cold front helped suppress some of the fire, but the fire was expected to be very active Friday as winds could reach up to 40 mph, InciWeb, an official fire website, noted.