The East Troublesome fire more than lived up to its name, growing by more than 140,000 acres in the past two days to become the second largest wildfire in state history and forcing thousands more residents to hurriedly flee their homes, authorities said.
Residents of the small town of Grand Lake on the western side of Rocky Mountain National Park were evacuated Wednesday to Granby and through the park over Trail Ridge Road. By Thursday, the western side of Trail Ridge was impassable — trees felled by the fire blocked the road, officials said.
Rocky Mountain National Park, a treasured destination for Coloradans and out-of-state visitors, was closed Thursday after the fire spread to the park and to allow for some of the evacuees to reach Estes Park. Their safe haven lasted only hours — the fire jumped the Continental Divide, Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety said Thursday, resulting in Estes Park also being evacuated.
Tanvir Malik was among those told to leave Estes Park as the fires sent charred pine needles raining down on the town Thursday. From his store, Eastside Groceries, he was watching lines of cars crawling out of town and debating when to leave.
Tanvir Malik still has his grocery store open in Estes Park waiting for traffic to ease so he can evacuate. "I am going to go the whole town is leaving" he said. #cameronpeakfire #EastTroublesomeFire pic.twitter.com/BqcTUJ3yha— Mary Shinn (@maryshinn) October 22, 2020
"Now it's getting crazy. Even if I close right now I can't get out," he said.
Growing at a rate of 6,000 acres an hour, the East Troublesome fire blew up overnight from around 20,000 acres to 170,000 acres, driven by gale-force winds that have rarely let up since the fire started Oct. 14, fanning flames in beetle-killed timber stands dried out by drought and and extreme heat throughout August.
"The growth we had on this fire is unheard of," said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. "This is the worst of the worst of the worst."
Officials did not have a firm number of people who are under orders to evacuate. Although there are 6,500 houses in the affected areas, some are second homes and may not be occupied. Officials believe structures may have been lost, but were unable to say how many.
For Bill and Sue Tomasek, that uncertainty was evident as they switched between hope and fear in one sentence.
"Terrible, we're hoping we have a home," said Sue Tomasek as the Grand Lake couple waited at an evacuation center in Winter Park. "Many of our friends aren’t going to be able to go back home, and we’re not sure what’s going to happen, but as of early this morning our home was there, but we don’t know if it’ll be there when we get back."
Mike Morgan, the division director for the Department of Public Safety's fire prevention team, said investigators believe the fire was human caused, but have not made a determination yet.
Scott Jalbert, head of the U.S. Forest Service's Rocky Mountain Area Command, said the East Troublesome fire and the Cameron Peak fire, the largest in Colorado history burning west of Fort Collins, continue to grow and threaten towns and mountain communities.
"We are focusing on life," Jalbert saidsiad. "We do not have enough resources to completely envelope those fires. We are in a defensive mode, protecting what we can."
One of the concerns is that the East Troublesome and the 206,977-acre Cameron Peak fire will combine into one massive conflagration.
“There's certainly the potential (for East Troublesome and Cameron Peak to connect)," fire incident commander Noel Livingston said Thursday night. "... We're not seeing that happen right now. It is a potential, and certainly this year has been one of those years, where those low potential events seem to be happening with high frequencies.”
Fire managers are attempting to move resources from fires that are more under control, including the CalWood fire in Boulder County which forced the evacuation Saturday of the town of Jamestown, to the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak wildfires.
Greg Hanson, of the National Weather Service in Boulder, , said it will be a "tough go of it" into Thursday evening, with lots of wind and low humidity. Hanson said a light dusting of snow Thursday night will not provide a lot of moisture, but it will "wet things down a bit" and reduce some of the more extreme fire behavior.
Hanson said he's optimistic the fire won't reach Estes Park, but advised people to heed the evacuation orders.
"It's going to be close on the western edge of the city," he said.
Saturday, however, is another matter. Very strong winds are expected that will push those fires around, Hanson said. On Sunday, a winter blast could bring a foot of snow at higher elevations. This storm will not be a fire-season ender, he said, but it could allow firefighters to get the upper hand. It will be a short reprieve — Hanson said he doesn't expect more snow until November.
At a midday news conference Gov. Jared Polis said he has activated the Colorado National Guard to assist with the East Troublesome fire.
"It's humbling for humanity in the face of massive fires," Polis said.
Polis made a plea for financial assistance for those impacted by the fires. Donations can be made at coloradoresponds.org, LarimerCountyFires.com or BoulderCountyFires.com, Grandfoundation.com.
Polis thanked "the men and women who run toward the flames. Some are professionals, some are volunteers with day jobs who drop everything at a moment's notice," as well as those working in emergency operations centers.
He also commented on climate change and how it has increased the danger from wildfires in Colorado. "We've seen drier, hotter conditions in our state" as well as a statewide drought and those factors have led to climate conditions that are ideal for rapid growth of forest fires, he said.
Kevin Klein, director of the state's Homeland Security Management, said the first priority is life and safety and supporting search and rescue operations, to ensure residents in the affected areas are accounted for. They're also attempting to secure additional firefighters and fire engines. Klein said 278 hotel rooms have been obtained to house those evacuated, making sure those accommodations meet COVID-19 standards for social distancing.
Unfortunately, the Global Supertanker, based in Colorado Springs, is in use in California. "We have the ability but we don't have the access" to it, said Morgan. Polis indicated it probably would not have helped, given how quickly the East Troublesome fire went from 10,000 to 100,000 acres. Hilkey added that they are using a heavy air tanker, and have been deploying it throughout the summer.
Damage assessment will start as soon as possible, Klein said, but that will take time. They will be looking at the impact of the fires on watersheds and critical infrastructure. "Recovery operations will take time...but we're committed to bringing communities back to the best of our ability," he said.
Mary Shinn and David Mullen of The Gazette contributed to this report.