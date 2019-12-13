GazetteSlate.jpg

Colorado Springs police said Friday evening that both lanes of East Platte Avenue were closed from Wahsatch Avenue to North Weber Street. 

The lanes were closed for an injury accident investigation about 6:20 p.m., police said. Initial reports said the accident involved a truck hitting a juvenile pedestrian, police said, but the information has not yet been confirmed.

East Platte Avenue was reopened about 7 p.m.

