Colorado Springs police said Friday evening that both lanes of East Platte Avenue were closed from Wahsatch Avenue to North Weber Street.

The lanes were closed for an injury accident investigation about 6:20 p.m., police said. Initial reports said the accident involved a truck hitting a juvenile pedestrian, police said, but the information has not yet been confirmed.

East Platte Avenue was reopened about 7 p.m.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Alert: As of 1820hrs, due to an injury accident investigation Platte Avenue between Wahsatch and Weber is closed both directions. Will update. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) December 14, 2019

RELATED: