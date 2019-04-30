GazetteSlate.jpg

An injury crash at the block of 900 E. Las Vegas Street has both directions of traffic shut down, Colorado Springs police report.

The crash happened near the Las Vegas Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The street is closed between Janitell Road and South El Paso Street. It is being cleared but will remain closed until Colorado Springs Utilities can evaluate the damage done to a power pole, police said.

Police warn to stay clear of the area and expect delays as the road could potentially be closed for several hours.

This an ongoing story and will be updated as it continues.

