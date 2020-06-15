A lightning-sparked fire in southwest Colorado that started on Sunday has blackened about 2,000 acres and prompted evacuations as high-risk conditions continue for the region.
"It’s pretty hot and dry and windy," said Pam Wilson, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Land Management.
The fire burning 20 miles west of Durango near the Montezuma-La Plata county line was 0% contained as of Monday night, Deana Harms, a bureau spokeswoman for the fire, said.
The blaze will be upgraded Tuesday from a Type 3 to a Type 2 fire because of its growth and complexity, she said. The fire spread across an additional 900 acres Monday after it measured about 1,100 acres Sunday night, according to the Bureau of Land management. The upgrade in fire classification will bring additional personnel and other firefighting resources to help with the fight, Harms said.
Early on Monday about 60 firefighters were assigned to the fire. That number increased with the arrival of two hotshot teams and other personnel, she said. Three helicopters and five air tankers of various sizes were also assigned to the fire Monday morning.
The fire gained momentum early Monday afternoon, growing north towards Highway 160 and prompting the closure of the road because of smoke hampering visibility, according an agency news release. The highway reopened about 6 p.m. Monday as the fire continued to burn about 1 mile south of it, the release stated.
The fire also prompted evacuation orders to residents in the surrounding area. The bureau referred questions about how many homes had been evacuated to the La Plata County Sheriff's Office, which could not be reached.
Several other small fires started in the area following a lightning storm Saturday and crews could be reassigned to those, the news release stated.
"We had an incredible lightning show down here Saturday night," Wilson said.
Dry and windy conditions were expected to continue Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.