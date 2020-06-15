A lightning-sparked fire in southwest Colorado that started on Sunday has blackened more than 1,000 acres.
The East Canyon Fire burning about 20 mile west of Durango near the Montezuma- La Plata county line has triggered evacuations of 23 homes, The Durango Herald reports.
Firefighters had not reported any containment of the the fire Monday, as the winds were starting to pick up in the afternoon, said Pam Wilson, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Land Management.
"It’s pretty hot and dry and windy," she said.
About 60 firefighters were assigned to the blaze burning on Bureau of Land Management and private land and more support was expected to arrive during the day Monday, according to a news release.
Firefighters planned to work on building a defensible space around two homes and a radio tower Monday, it said.
Numerous other small fires had started in the area following a lightning storm Saturday and crews could be reassigned to those, the news release stated.
"We had an incredible lightening show down here Saturday night," Wilson said.