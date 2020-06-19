The East Canyon fire, the wildfire burning in southwest Colorado near Durango, is at 2,860 acres Friday morning, according to InciWeb, an official reporting site for fire managers.
The fire is 17% contained and evacuation notices were lifted Thursday. Pre-evacuation warnings remain for residents in the area.
A total of 325 personnel are working the East Canyon fire, which broke out Sunday near the La Plata-Montezuma county line after a lightning strike from a storm on Saturday.
The East Canyon Fire is now 17% contained. The text of today's update and map are posted at: https://t.co/o86g6yujdi #EastCanyonFire_CO #FireSeason2020 pic.twitter.com/H2hEXYh5pD— @EastCanyonFire (@eastcanyonfire) June 19, 2020
Click here for updates on the East Canyon fire Twitter page.
As of Wednesday, no homes had been damaged by the fire, officials said. However, firefighters did find the blaze damaged two pieces of personal equipment near homes and a small homemade bridge on the south end.
Smoke from the fire contributed to hazy skies in the Pikes Peak region earlier this week. A map of the smoke spreading across Colorado can be found here.