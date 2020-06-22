Firefighting crews have gained 79% containment on the East Canyon fire in southwest Colorado, officials announced Monday.
The wildfire burning west of Durango was at 2,905 acres Monday morning, according to InciWeb, an official reporting site for fire managers. The north and east lines of the fire were fully contained and there had been essentially no growth in the fire since late last week.
Crews were continuing to search for and extinguish hot spots Monday on the south and west perimeters of the fire.
More than 360 personnel have worked the East Canyon fire, which broke out June 14 near the La Plata-Montezuma county line after a lightning strike.
