An earthquake that shook a western region of Colorado Monday morning was the strongest recorded in the state for the year, the United States Geological Survey said.
The earthquake was recorded in Bedrock, 35 miles north of Dove Creek, at 10:22 a.m., near the Utah border.
Bedrock lies in the Paradox Basin, part of the Colorado Plateau, and damaging earthquakes are rare in this area, geologists said.
"It was really strange to hear about it but I didn't feel it. I haven't felt one in 20 years," said longtime Dove Creek resident, Roberta Lowry.
Monday's earthquake rattled at a 4.5 magnitude and tremors could be felt far and wide. This is the largest earthquake recorded in Colorado this year and is the 11th to occur in 2019, surpassing the magnitude of the earthquake near the Sand Dunes on February 27.
The Montrose County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that shaking was felt the western end of the county and said emergency crews were assessing for damage.
Earthquake occurred on #WestEnd of #MontroseCounty just s. of Bedrock at 10:22AM- a 5.3 mag at depth .8km. Shaking felt locally & emergency svc assessing for damage. If u have damage or potential risk, call Montrose County Emergency Management 252-4043 or WestCO dispatch 249-9110 pic.twitter.com/9vAWtWO2R6— Montrose County Sheriff's Office (@montrosesheriff) March 4, 2019
The largest earthquake in that area prior to Monday's was a 4.4 magnitude in 2000 in the Paradox Basin area and was caused by brine injections, the Geological Survey's website said.