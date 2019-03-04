An earthquake shook western Colorado on Monday, the strongest in the state this year, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The earthquake hit 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale at 10:22 a.m. in Bedrock, 35 miles north of Dove Creek near the Utah border.
Damaging earthquakes are rare in the bedrock in that part of the Colorado Plateau, geologists said. The biggest there before Monday came in 2000, when brine injections in the Paradox Basin prompted a 4.4 magnitude quake, the USGS website says.
"It was really strange to hear about it, but I didn't feel it. I haven't felt one in 20 years," said longtime Dove Creek resident Roberta Lowry.
The earthquake was the 11th in Colorado this year and the most intense, surpassing the magnitude of the Feb. 27 quake near the Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.
Tremors were felt in western Montrose County, the Sheriff's Office there said.
Earthquake occurred on #WestEnd of #MontroseCounty just s. of Bedrock at 10:22AM- a 5.3 mag at depth .8km. Shaking felt locally & emergency svc assessing for damage. If u have damage or potential risk, call Montrose County Emergency Management 252-4043 or WestCO dispatch 249-9110 pic.twitter.com/9vAWtWO2R6— Montrose County Sheriff's Office (@montrosesheriff) March 4, 2019