The hours after a series of powerful earthquakes struck Anchorage on Friday were chaotic, said Julie Seibert, who moved there from Colorado Springs in August.
"It was kind confusing, because after it happened we had multiple sources saying 'There's a tsunami warning,' 'There's not a tsunami warning,'" Seibert, 27, said Friday afternoon.
"So I actually got in my car after the next few aftershocks and drove up to higher ground. There were lots of people on the roads, and lots of the lights were not working. It was pretty frightening."
The earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.7 buckled highways and rocked buildings, sending people running into the streets and briefly triggering a warning to residents in Kodiak to flee to higher ground for fear of a tsunami.
The warning was lifted without incident a short time later. There were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injuries.
Seibert, an elementary school music teacher, lived in Colorado Springs for five years before moving to Alaska when her husband, who's in the Army, was transferred from Fort Carson to Fort Richardson in Anchorage.
She said she had felt one other earthquake during her time in Anchorage, but "it was much smaller."
During Friday's quake, a dresser and TV fell over, things flew off of bookshelves and her pantry was emptied. When reached by phone Friday afternoon, she said she was at home.
"We're just kind of hunkering down right now, just in fear that there possibly could be another aftershock that'd be pretty large," Seibert said.
She said the earthquakes made her nervous.
"After it happened, I ran out into the street — there were several neighbors out there and they all gave me hugs," Seibert said."I don't even know who they are yet.
"... I think the vibe around the town is that people are a little bit all over the place. I've heard some people are trying to get food and stuff from the grocery store, but they also sustained damage like things falling off the shelves. Hopefully we don't experience anything bigger, and hopefully that's the last of it."
