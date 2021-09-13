A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck less than 5 miles north of Pritchett in southeastern Colorado early Monday morning, but caused no injuries or damage, the U.S. Geological Survey noted.

The earthquake hit around 3:27 a.m., sending seismic waves into nearby states including Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, a map of the earthquake showed.

Some residents in Pritchett said they felt the effects of the earthquake including Amanda Saunders, the business manager for Pritchett School District. Saunders said when she woke up Monday morning picture frames hung on her walls were crooked.

Saunders said one of her colleagues woke up when her water bed started to move.

"It was a mixed bag," Saunders said when it came to feeling the effects of the earthquake.

As of Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. 29 people reported feeling the earthquake including places as far away as Rocky Ford and Lamar, the geological survey site tracked.