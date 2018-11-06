Whether voters will pass a measure to allow recreational marijuana shops in Palmer Lake remained unclear Tuesday night.
As of about 8 p.m., 492 votes had been counted in support of the measure, and 413 were opposed, according to unofficial, preliminary results.
Residents voted against local sales of recreational marijuana in April 2014 and again in November 2014, when they also approved a three-year moratorium on recreational pot sales.
The town of about 2,500 again voted down recreational pot sales in 2016 by a margin of 916 to 714, Palmer Lake Administrator Cathy Green previously told The Gazette.
The town’s sole medical marijuana dispensary, Palmer Lake Wellness Center, worked with local wholesale grower Alpine Essentials to collect the more than 100 signatures needed to get the question on the ballot.
A group of supporters, Community for a Peaceful Palmer Lake, argued that the measure would generate much-needed tax revenue for the police and fire departments and infrastructure.
El Paso County is home to two recreational marijuana shops, both in Manitou Springs, the only city in the county that has voted to allow the retailers. About 70 of the state’s municipalities — including Denver, Fort Collins and Pueblo — allow recreational sales, according to the Colorado Municipal League.