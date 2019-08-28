Snowy Pikes Peak

A view of a snow-covered Pikes Peak from Garden of the Gods Sunday. (Photo by Jerry Herman)

Late-summer cold temperatures and snow could be on the horizon.

According to a report from the National Weather Service, a cold front will move across western Colorado mid-week. The lowest recorded temperature in the state on Tuesday was 34 degrees, which occurred in Craig and Leadville. 

According to meteorologist Chris Bianchi of Weather Nation, which is based in Denver, snow could be possible in high elevation areas as a wet cold front moves across the region.

The chill points on many of Colorado’s 14,000-foot mountain peaks are at or close to freezing over the next few days. As you might expect, the weather in Colorado is diverse. 

Drier air is also expected to filter into the region behind the cold front through Thursday, August 29, and into the weekend. A couple fires currently burn in Colorado, including one on a peak near Bailey.

