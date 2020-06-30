Early voting results show El Paso County prosecutor Michael Allen with an edge in the race to be the next district attorney in the Pikes Peak region, garnering a lead of several thousand votes over El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller.
An incomplete, unofficial tally released about 7:20 p.m. showed Allen with an 8-point lead in El Paso County, with 41,601 votes to Waller’s 35,264.
In Teller County, Allen has a 24-point lead over Waller: 2,493 versus 1,553.
The initial El Paso County tally accounts for more than half of the more than 130,000 ballots cast as of Tuesday morning, and tens of thousands more were expected before polls closed at 7 p.m. Updated totals will be posted at 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. at the county Clerk and Recorder website, although counting could continue through the night.
Allen and Waller are both Republicans. With no Democrat in the race, the vote Tuesday will determine who succeeds 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May, who leaves office in January after 12 years. The office oversees criminal prosecutions in El Paso and Teller counties.
Allen, a nine-year veteran of the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office, has touted a successful track record as a prosecutor, including numerous homicide prosecutions and other high-profile cases. Waller, a former Air Force prosecutor who also served as a deputy district attorney for two years in Pueblo, has emphasized his leadership experience as a former state lawmaker and the current chairman of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners.
The candidates started trading barbs nearly a year ago, questioning each other’s fitness for the job, but their campaigns turned increasingly contentious as Election Day approached.
The race has divided key players in law enforcement and highlighted a split in the El Paso County Republican Party. Allen is backed by three former top prosecutors, including John Suthers, a prominent Republican now serving as mayor of Colorado Springs, as well the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association, a trade organization representing local officers.
Backing Waller is El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, also an influential Republican, and former Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey, now Elder’s undersheriff.
Allen, a Navy veteran, has said he will draw on his experience at the DA’s Office to ensure success in El Paso and Teller County courtrooms. Waller said his political savvy and relationships will help him fight for laws and policies that favor the Pikes Peak region.