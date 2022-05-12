night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southeast Colorado Springs.

Officers responded just before 1:45 a.m. Thursday to a reported shooting near the 3300 block of Michigan Avenue. A caller told police they heard two shots fired and believed a female was shot.

Officers determined no one was actually hit by gunfire but did find two spent shell casings inside the home, police said.

"The male was no longer on scene and the female was uncooperative," police said in a report.

Police said a warrant is being sought in order to collect evidence, adding that the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

