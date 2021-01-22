COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews responded to a fire early Friday morning near Harvard Street in the Widefield area. The first reports came in around 3:30 Friday morning.
Fire crews say a house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived and is considered a total loss. Right now crews are putting out hot spots.
BREAKING: Fire in Widefield neighborhood on Harvard Street. TONS of smoke in the area. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/Bl269PMQxv— Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) January 22, 2021
Everyone inside of the the house at the time of the fire was able to get out.
The houses on each side were impacted by the flames, but residents are still able to be inside.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Read the full story here with KKTV.