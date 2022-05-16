A crash early Monday shut down traffic in a northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded to a single-car crash around 2:45 a.m., Monday on the 3700 block of North Carefree Circle and found both occupants were thrown from the vehicle, police said.
Both occupants were transported from the scene with serious injuries.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash, police said.
The crash forced North Carefree Circle to shut down between Nonchalant Circle North and Hawk Lane. Police ask the public to use alternative routes in the area.