Candidates faced competitive races in each of the prospective districts. Tuesday, three new Colorado Springs City Council members and three incumbents won in the six district races during the Tuesday elections, early returns showed. Here's a look at early election results:
District 1
Dave Donelson pulled ahead Tuesday in the four-way Colorado Springs City Council race for District 1 in the city's northwest.
Donelson, a former Army Green Beret and retired physician assistant, led by 7,913 votes -- 48% -- early results from the city clerks office showed. The other three trailed with Glenn Carlson, a businessman, getting 28% of the early vote; Jim Mason, a retired Army colonel, gaining 15.8% of the vote; and Michael Seeger getting 7% in early returns. Read more here.
District 2
In the race for Colorado Springs City Council District 2, challenger Randy Helms was leading the field of four candidates Tuesday to represent the northern sector of the city. Helms, a retired Air Force colonel, had garnered 4,964 votes -- about 37% -- in early results from the city clerks' office.
Councilman David Geislinger, a former lawyer and hospital chaplain, was facing three challengers in the race for his seat: Helms, Jay Inman, a digital architect, and David Noblitt, a Colorado Springs firefighter. Noblitt expected to retire from the department if elected. Geislinger was trailing Helms with 32% of the vote, Noblitt had 13% and Inman had 16%, early returns showed. Read more here.
District 3
Colorado Springs City Council President Richard Skorman was expected to handily beat the competition Tuesday in the race for District 3, the southwest sector of the city.
Skorman led his three competitors by about 59% of ballots or 8,418 votes, early results from the city clerks office showed. Arthur Glynn, a retired Navy officer, garnered 18.9% of the votes, Olivia Lupia, a performing artist and proofreader, received 17.5% and Henry McCall, a retired addiction counselor captured 3.9%. Read more here.
District 4
Councilwoman Yolanda Avila will likely serve another term representing Colorado Springs’ District 4.
Unofficial election results from the city clerk's office Tuesday night showed incumbent Avila soundly defeating her challenger, business owner Regina English, 48, in the two-way race. Avila gained 3,164 votes — 61.8% of ballots — compared with English's 1,952 votes, or 38.2% of ballots. Read more here.
District 5
Nancy Henjum, a Colorado Springs City Council newcomer with deep roots in the city, was leading the race Tuesday evening in the five-way battle for District 5.
Early results released by the city clerk's office showed Henjum had garnered 5,302 votes — 37.6% of ballots — in the most competitive race of the evening and was likely to be elected to represent Colorado Springs’ central sector. Read more here.
District 6
Colorado Springs City Councilman James “Mike” O’Malley appeared poised for victory Tuesday night in a successful bid to continue representing the city’s sixth district, its northeastern portion.
Unofficial election results released by the city clerk's office showed O’Malley, 60, besting challenger and teacher Dr. Garfield Johnson in the two-way race, garnering 6,040 votes — 62.5% of ballots — compared with Johnson’s 3,627 votes, or 37.5%. Read more here.