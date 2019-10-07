Walgreens and Kroger said Monday that they would stop selling e-cigarettes.
The move makes them the latest national retailers to get out of the vaping business amid health concerns and growing regulatory scrutiny.
Walgreens, the nation's largest drugstore chain by total locations, will stop selling e-cigarettes permanently, spokesman Phil Caruso said in an email.
Kroger said it "is discontinuing the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products, or e-cigarettes, at all store and fuel center locations due to the mounting questions and increasingly-complex regulatory environment associated with these products."