An upcoming forum aims to educate about electric bikes ahead of their legal year on more Colorado Springs trails.
Local nonprofit Trails and Open Space Coalition is hosting the webinar, set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Up to 100 people will be able to join the online discussion, which will include staff behind the decision to extend e-bike access to city-managed parks and open spaces. The year-long pilot program assessing the long-term future of e-bikes starts May 31.
A representative from Fort Collins is also expected to join the forum. Last year officials in that city — a top, platinum-rated bike-friendly community, according to the League of American Bicyclists — decided to allow Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on paved paths, not on dirt trails. Class 1 e-bikes provide a motor boost up to 20 mph only during pedaling, while Class 2 motors are activated by throttle regardless of pedaling.
In the Springs, Class 1 e-bikes have been limited to urban paths like the Pikes Peak Greenway. During the pilot program, Class 2 e-bikes will be allowed on those paths, while Class 1 riders will have the green light on any trails where other bikes are allowed.
The city parks department announced the move in March after meetings with interested individuals and groups and an online survey to the broader public. That survey yielded close to an even split of opinions, officials said.
While e-bikes' fate appears to be sealed across Fort Collins-managed trails, local Larimer County land managers are in the process of deciding on the technology after a pilot program at Devil's Backbone Open Space. Elsewhere on the Front Range, Jefferson and Boulder counties allow e-bikes to some extent on dirt trails.
Trails and Open Space Coalition's online forum will also include a local enthusiast who will speak on the benefits of e-bikes.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/3thbctK.