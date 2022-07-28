The Colorado Springs Fire Department has knocked down a fire that started in a southeast Colorado Springs apartment early Thursday morning.
At around 5:20 a.m., CSFD tweeted that it had responded to a fire at the Fairway View Apartments, near South Circle Drive and East Fountain Boulevard. Just after 5:30 a.m., the department tweeted that crews had contained the fire to a single apartment and knocked it down.
Crews on scene have quickly knocked down the fire and contained it to a single apartment. Two people displaced and the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BlGI6Vwrg1— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 28, 2022
The fire was reportedly started by lithium batteries for "e-bikes" that were charging overnight. The department warned against leaving lithium batteries plugged in after they have reached full charge.
The department reported that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.