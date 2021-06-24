Dylan Redwine’s older brother confronted his father with photos showing him eating feces from a diaper weeks before Dylan's disappearance, the brother testified Thursday.
Under cross-examination by the defense, Cory Redwine said he personally sent the images to Mark Redwine via text message in August 2012, a year after he and his little brother found them on their father’s laptop.
“You are what you eat,” Cory Redwine said in an accompanying message. In a series of personal insults, he then called him a “sperm donor” and "sweetie" and told him to “lick the --- from my shoe.”
The graphic testimony came as the defense pushed back against the prosecution’s theory that Dylan Redwine was murdered Sept. 18, 2012, after confronting Mark Redwine with the existence of the photos, allegedly igniting a “violent rage.”
Mark Redwine’s attorneys called it a made-up motive during opening statements, and in their questioning of Cory Redwine, they elicited testimony their client did not respond with “rage” after his oldest son sent him the lurid photos and insulted him.
After receiving them, Mark Redwine accused his son of violating his privacy in an attempt to hurt him, and admonished him that their quarrel over the embarrassing images could also “hurt Dylan,” Cory Redwine testified.
“He asked, ‘If you cared about Dylan, why did you want to see him hurt, right?’” attorney John Moran asked, as Cory Redwine agreed.
Dylan’s brother repeatedly denied ever sending the photos to Mark Redwine earlier in his testimony. He said he remembered sending them after being confronted on the stand with an FBI report in which he told an agent he sent them.
Under questioning by prosecutors on Wednesday, Cory Redwine described how Dylan found the lewd photos during a family road trip in which the brothers and their father toured the Midwest. Cory Redwine said he used his cellphone camera to capture the images while his father was asleep in their shared hotel room.
More than a year later, as Dylan and his father were alone on a different road trip to Boston, Dylan called Cory Redwine repeatedly and sent him seven messages asking his brother to send him the “poop” photos.
He said he his father had been lecturing him about his older brother and mother being bad influences, and that he wanted to show his father “who he is.”
Cory Redwine did not send the photos to Dylan, saying he didn’t want to fuel his younger brother’s conflict with his father.
It remains unclear if Dylan Redwine had also discussed the photos with his father during the Boston trip, as the defense has claimed.
But according to witness Amber Harrison, the attorney who represented Dylan's mother in her 2008 divorce and 2012 custody petition, the boy wasn’t over his embarrassment over the compromising photos.
Harrison took the stand after Cory Redwine and said Dylan asked to live with his mother before their custody hearing in September, citing his disgust at the photos, she said.
“He told me that he was creeped out by them, and that he didn’t want to visit his father,” Harrison said.
Another witness, Kathi Barry, testified that Mark Redwine hadn’t gotten over the photos either.
During a charged encounter with the defendant outside his home after the boy’s disappearance, Barry said she “lost her mind” and called Redwine a “----eater” among other epithets, referring to the photos.
Already angry, Redwine’s demeanor changed in a flash, she said.
At that point, he picked up a log from outside his house and came toward her parked car, she said, though he stopped short of it and didn't make physical contact. Crying, she "hit the gas" and began driving away.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a cartoon where the eyes bulge out and all you can see is the whites of the eyes, but that’s all I saw and it scared the ---- out of me.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been revised to correct the source of testimony about a confrontation outside Mark Redwine's home.