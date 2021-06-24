Dylan Redwine’s older brother confronted his father with photos showing him eating feces from a diaper weeks before Dylan's disappearance, his brother testified Thursday.
Under cross-examination by the defense, Cory Redwine said he sent the images to Mark Redwine via text message in August 2012, more than a year after the siblings had discovered them on their father's laptop.
“You are what you eat,” Cory Redwine, then 21, said in an accompanying message. In a series of insults, he then called his father a “sperm donor” and "sweetie" and told him to “lick ---- off (his) shoe.”
The graphic testimony came as the defense at Mark Redwine's second-degree murder trial pushed back on the claim he killed his son Sept. 18, 2012 in a "violent rage," after Dylan confronted him about the photos.
Mark Redwine’s attorneys have called it a "made-up motive," and in their questioning of Cory Redwine, they pointed out their client responded with a lecture, not rage, after his oldest son sent him the lurid photos and insulted him in deeply personal terms.
After receiving them, Mark Redwine accused his son of violating his privacy in an attempt to hurt him, and admonished him that their quarrel over the embarrassing images could also “hurt Dylan,” Cory Redwine testified.
“He asked, ‘If you cared about Dylan, why did you want to see him hurt, right?’” attorney John Moran asked, as Cory Redwine agreed.
Cory Redwine has for years accused his father of playing a role in Dylan's disappearance. At first, he denied sending the lewd photos to Mark Redwine when questioned about them in court. He revised his account after being confronted on the stand with an FBI report in which he told an agent he sent them.
In testimony Wednesday, Cory Redwine described how Dylan found the lewd photos during a June 2011 road trip in which the brothers and their father toured the Midwest. Cory Redwine said he used his cellphone camera to capture the images while his father was asleep in their shared hotel room.
More than a year later, as Dylan and his father were alone on a different road trip to Boston, Dylan repeatedly called and texted Cory Redwine asking his brother to send him the “poop” photos.
Dylan said he his father had been lecturing him about his older brother and mother being bad influences, and that he wanted to show his father “who he really is.”
Cory Redwine did not send the photos to Dylan, saying he didn’t want to fuel his younger brother’s conflict with his father. But he sent them to his father the next day, he acknowledged Thursday.
It remains unclear if Dylan Redwine had also discussed the photos with his father during the Boston trip, as the defense has claimed.
But according to witness Amber Harrison, the attorney who represented Dylan's mother in her 2008 divorce and 2012 custody petition, Dylan wasn’t over his embarrassment.
Harrison took the stand after Cory Redwine and said Dylan asked to live with his mother before a custody hearing in September, citing his disgust at the photos, she said.
“He told me that he was creeped out by them, and that he didn’t want to visit his father,” Harrison said.
Another witness, Kathi Barry, testified that Mark Redwine hadn’t gotten over the photos either.
During a charged encounter with the defendant outside his home after the boy’s disappearance, Barry said she “lost her mind” and called Redwine a “----eater” among other epithets, referring to the photos.
Already angry, Redwine’s demeanor changed in a flash, she said.
At that point, he picked up a log from outside his house and came toward her parked car, she said, though he stopped short of it and didn't make physical contact. Crying, she "hit the gas" and began driving away.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a cartoon where the eyes bulge out and all you can see is the whites of the eyes, but that’s all I saw and it scared the ---- out of me.”
Attorneys for Redwine pointed out that Barry had accompanied a woman who was shouting accusations and insults at Redwine, who responded by shouting back ugly insults in turn.
They pointed out that Redwine didn't make contact with Barry, her new BMW or the passenger involved in the verbal sparring.
"No. He restrained himself," Barry said.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been revised to correct the source of testimony about a confrontation outside Mark Redwine's home.