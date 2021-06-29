After days of forensics and law enforcement testimony, the prosecution’s case against Mark Redwine heated up Tuesday when Dylan Redwine’s stepfather took the stand in a Durango courtoom.
Michael Hall detailed seeing Mark Redwine hurtling down Middle Mountain Road one morning in April of 2013, days before the area was to be searched for the first time (once the snow cleared) since Dylan’s disappearance in November of 2012.
Hall testified he then followed Redwine and later placed surveillance cameras on the road in suspicion of Redwine, which he turned over to investigators.
Mark Redwine, 59, has long protested his innocence in the death of his son from Monument, who vanished while visiting his father near Durango at a time of discord between Redwine and his ex-wife, who lives in Monument.