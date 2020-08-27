More than two weeks ago, Donald Taylor's car was stolen out of Falcon Storage near U.S. 24. It wasn't just any car — it was a 1927 black Ford Roadster Rat Rod and Taylor had plans for it.
Taylor, a Colorado Springs Vietnam veteran and former Marine, was trying to sell his vintage car that he owned for 15 years to help pay for his melanoma skin cancer treatments, as well as support his aging mother. Taylor's mother Carrie is in her 80s, but Taylor said he expects she'll outlive him.
That's why he hoped to make $35,000 off the car in liquidating his assets.
But, on Aug. 8, Taylor's car went missing. He wants it back.
"Tell them to return my car," Taylor said in frustration, "I don't hate them, I hate what they did."
Taylor said law enforcement received a report that the car had been spotted, but is yet to be found.
The car was sitting for sale in a storage unit visible from the highway when it was stolen.
"I bet someone saw it from the road but couldn't afford it so they stole it," Taylor said.
But at the end of the day it's not about the car for Taylor, it's about his mother.
"I love her with all my heart," Taylor said. "She means more to me than that car does."