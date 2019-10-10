Dutch Bros plans to open its new Colorado Springs location Friday, perhaps perfect timing after the wintry blast that hit much of the region.

The coffee shop's newest location at 7970 N. Academy Blvd. is taking the place of a Taco Bueno restaurant that was housed in the building.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Dutch Bros usually appeals more to drive-thru customers and walk-ups, but the new location on North Academy will keep some of the former Taco Bueno’s indoor seating.

“We are so excited to expand our presence in Colorado Springs,” said Bryan Gumpy, operator of Dutch Bros Colorado Springs, in a news release.

Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

Click here for more local dining and drink news.