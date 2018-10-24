A Dutch Bros. Coffee shop in Colorado Springs was robbed overnight.
Two employees at the 24-hour Dutch Bros. on 4320 Austin Bluffs Parkway were ordered at gunpoint to hand over cash in the register.
The robbery happened just after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Despite the weapon aimed in their direction, Colorado Springs police say the employees remained calm and complied with the suspect's demands.
"They did everything right. They did what they were supposed to," said Sgt. Blanca Caro with Colorado Springs police. "Did what the robber asked of them, and once the robber left, then they made themselves safe and called us."
The man hid his face behind a mask, making it difficult for the victims to make out his features. Police are now studying surveillance to see if they can see anything that could help identify him.
"It’s hard to give a good description because he was masked ... he did have a bandana over his face, a hoodie kind of cinched tight, so it was really hard to be able to give a good description of the suspect other than wearing all black clothing," Caro said.