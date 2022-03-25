Two settlements announced within a week marked the end of a divisive chapter for residents of Durango who were impacted by the 416 fire that broke out in 2018.
The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad agreed to settlements with federal government and more than three dozen businesses owners and home owners in the area who claimed damages stemming from the 416 fire which began June 1, 2018. The fire was allegedly caused by a cinder from the smokestack of a coal-powered steam engine locomotive owned by the railroad. The Department of Justice announced its settlement Monday, while the law firm of Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine announced its settlement on behalf of the home and business owners Friday.
The undisclosed amount won by clients of Thomas Henderson, a shareholder for Burg Simpson who worked as co-counsel to Bobby Duthie of the Durango-based firm Duthie Savastano Brungard, is the culmination of a near 4-year journey. While no structure was burned in the 416 fire, which scorched more than 54,000 acres of land mostly in the San Juan National Forest, the resulting floods and mudslides costs Henderson's clients an estimated $25 million in damages, including losses of income from business owners, loss of property value for homeowners and the cost to build barriers to mitigate future landslides -- though Henderson noted the government helped with that last issue to some degree.
Henderson said many homeowners had to pay the costs out of pocket because insurance companies cited flood exclusions for the claims. Some retired clients had to spend money from their pensions, he said. Some residents ended up selling their homes altogether.
The struggles weren't limited to finances. The railroad is a beloved tourist attraction that takes people from Durango to Silverton and back twice a day during the summer months, and to Cascade Canyon year round. It's a staple of life in Durango, according to Henderson. In fact, the city's logo is a train and the railroad is heavily featured. It has been running for 140 years. Henderson noted that every story about the lawsuit from local media drew an impassioned response.
"There would be some very vocal proponents of the train who would ask that the citizens boycott our clients businesses," he said. "Some of our clients were personally threatened by other Durango residents."
On the federal side, railroad agreed to pay a total of $20 million to the federal government, $15 million will be paid within the next 45 days, while the remaining $5 million will be paid over the next ten years. According to the official statement from the Department of Justice, the fire required the deployment of significant federal firefighting resources in addition to damages dealt to the forest. The United States incurred an estimated $25 million in costs and damages, a release from when department officials first announced the lawsuit in July 2019 read.
While officials with the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad denied starting the blaze according to Henderson, the lawyer said that an independent investigation revealed that the fire was started by the train. In the federal case, government fire investigators reached the same conclusion.
In addition, Henderson said the railroad was aware of train's ability to start fires based on the company's own mitigation efforts. He said the railroad put misters on the smokestack to cool embers as they passed through and also employed 2-to-4 person teams equipped with water, shovels and other tools to follow the train in vehicles, putting out whatever fires were started along the way.
Henderson said that in the 15 days leading up to the the beginning of the fire, logs from the teams showed that fires were larger and occurring more frequently, likely due to the drought conditions from a relatively dry winter.
Both Henderson and officials with the Department of Justice said the railroad will take measures to mitigate future fire danger. Henderson said he knows that some of the trains have been converted from coal-powered steam engines to recycled oil.
"Nothing's ever going to bring back what is burned up or what is washed away in mudflow and debris flow but there is the opportunity through our system of justice to get fair justice but you can't back down," Henderson said. "I'm incredibly honored that my clients had the trust in me to help them through their own terrible times and just really, really proud of our clients, proud that we're able to help them out."