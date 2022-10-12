Tiffany Miera, a fifth-grade math teacher at Needham Elementary School in Durango, thought Monday’s assembly was a typical gathering of students and staff. It didn’t take long for her to realize how wrong she was.

The Milken Family Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to strengthening K-12 education, was there to give a teacher a $25,000 achievement award.

“We have so many amazing teachers who are deserving of an award like this,” Miera said. “I was super excited for whoever it might be.”

When Miera’s name was called as Colorado’s Milken Educator Award recipient, she could barely believe her ears.

“It was definitely a shock,” she said. “I was like, ‘Who? Me?’ I mean, I was just doing my job.”

Miera’s surprise award was part of an annual coast-to-coast appreciation tour the Milken Family Foundation has been conducting for 35 years.

Hailed by Teacher Magazine as “the Oscars of teaching,” the Milken Educator Award has a twofold purpose: To thank the country’s top early- and midcareer teachers for their dedication, and to bolster K-12 education by retaining its best educators. Surveys show that teachers who feel valued are less likely to leave the profession.

“Talented teachers like Tiffany Miera provide the kind of guidance and compassion that students carry with them through learning and life,” said award program founder Lowell Milken, who presented the award.

Miera, a Needham Elementary alum, does whatever she can to give back to the school and community that raised her. She’s a big believer in meeting students where they are, and she embraces an open-door policy that extends beyond school hours. Students will sometimes stop by her house — which is just a few blocks away from the school—- for extra help.

“Ms. Miera is an invaluable member of her school and community,” O’Neil said. “She is a trusted leader among her colleagues and is dedicated to improving and supporting her hometown of Durango. We are so grateful to have teachers like her in Colorado who offer their talents to mentor fellow educators and demonstrate their passion for student learning.”

Miera’s dedication is paying tangible dividends. According to Colorado Department of Education data, the percentage of Needham fifth-graders meeting or exceeding math standards jumped from 25.4% in 2019 to 42.9% in 2022.

“When I see my students achieve, I'm so proud of them, because I know how hard they worked to get there," she said.

Surprise is a key element of the awards program, according to foundation spokeswoman Jana Rausch. Whenever possible, Milken likes to deliver the good news himself. The funds are unrestricted, which means Miera can use her $25,000 any way she chooses.

Miera, who recently completed her second master’s degree, said she plans to use some of the money to pay off student loans.

The foundation plans to surprise as many as 40 elementary school teachers over the course of the 2022-2023 school year.

“Well, it definitely worked on me,” Miera said. “I had no idea what was going on until they called my name.”