DURANGO • Jail is often thought of as a place for people who are a menace to society, a sort of "con college."
But the notion that inmates learn how to be better criminals misrepresents the real opportunities offered in La Plata County, said jail teacher Mary Mullen.
For more than two years, Mullen has been meeting with residents of the county jail for six hours a week.
They're often bored; they want to learn, she said. Most of them didn't do well in high school, didn't get a high school diploma and often have learning disabilities that went unaddressed for years.
But that desire for education is neither aimless nor criminal. The inmates ask to meet with Mullen to learn the skills they need to pass the four tests required to get a GED, an alternative to a high school diploma.
Mullen, who leads the GED program at Durango Adult Education Center, is one of two educators who visit the jail each week. She specializes in math and science, and another educator teaches history and English. Inmates meet with teachers in a jail meeting room, usually in small groups without a deputy, Mullen said.
"I just love teaching at the jail," she said. "I love that population."
Durango Adult Education has taught at least 124 inmates since it started work in the jail in February 2017, said center Executive Director Elizabeth Helvey. Mullen has helped at least a dozen inmates complete their GEDs.
The Adult Education Center now averages about one graduate per month, Helvey said. Inmates took 44 GED tests in 2018.
Alexander Lang, 24, took GED tests. He spent about three months incarcerated for violating parole; he is now at Hilltop House, a halfway house that allows people to work in the community while serving time. Lang has one test left, in math, before he gets his GED.
He said he didn't like high school and got kicked out for drug paraphernalia. Like many people who had trouble with school discipline, he ended up in custody. But as he sat bored in the jail, he began to wonder how he wants to spend his future. About then, he learned about the GED program.
Lang said it took him a bit to get back into the "rhythm" of learning, but once he got the basics down, he found himself doing more challenging work.
"Toward the end, a lot more of the guards, a lot more of the superior officers said, 'It's a good thing you're doing, getting your GED.' I needed that in my life."
The jail pays $1,500 a month for the education center's services, said Sheriff's Lt. Gary Boudreau.
That's a small price to pay for the joy that graduation day brings to the inmates, their associates and those charged with incarcerating them, Boudrea said.
The jail doesn't have many celebrations, and the graduation ceremonies inject positivity to an environment often rife with anger, remorse and discontent, he said.
"Every time we do a graduation, multiple inmates come over and congratulate the person. It's been a very, very positive experience. They've really brought it to another level."
The graduates' success is infectious, Mullen said. Inmates line up to give each graduate high-fives, and anyone who earns a GED in the jail gains status on their cell block.
The achievement also encourages other inmates to participate in the program, Helvey said.
"The program has a self-reinforcing effect among students," she said.
The GED students get privileges, Mullen said. Each inmate gets a pencil when he's booked into the jail, and she gives them new ones to replace those that have been whittled to a stub.
The best benefit is the irrevocable privilege inmates get from the knowledge and validation that comes with achieving a GED, Mullen said. Empowering inmates through education gives them the tools they need to further their education, find employment and contribute to society when they're released.
Disruption of criminal cycles is the idea behind the jail program, Helvey said. Giving inmates the tools they need to get a job or go to college is a proactive approach that helps people pursue lawful, productive and meaningful lives, she said.
"It's helping people integrate into society. It's giving people a chance to be contributing members of the community."
And it seems to be working, Boudreau said, because few people who graduate from the GED program come back to jail.
"One of our goals is to provide inmates with meaningful engagement, meaningful activity while they're here," Boudreau said. "It's humane, and we don't want people just wasting their time here doing time."