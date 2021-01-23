More than 30 Colorado Springs Firefighters responded to a fire at a home Saturday morning.
It happened at a duplex near Garden of the Gods and N. Chestnut St. in Colorado Springs. Firefighters say the flames came from the backside of the home.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 4410 N Chestnut St. Engine 9 on scene reporting fire on the backside of home— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 23, 2021
Fire crews were able to get the flames out within about an hour.
The cause of the fire has not yet been identified or how many people will be displaced.