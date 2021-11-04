Police arrested two men suspected of robbing six businesses in Colorado Springs last month, law enforcement said.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Damion Daniels and 20-year-old Tani Hurt in the 3800 block of Radiant Drive two weeks ago on Oct. 21, police said.

Throughout October, the pair robbed multiple Circle Ks on Maizeland Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway as well as G&R Liquors on Maizeland Road, Dutch Bros. Coffee on Source Center Point, and a Diamond Shamrock on North Academy Boulevard, police said. Officers allege that the suspects would display a weapon and often lead victims around the store while making demands.

Police arrested Daniels on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping and six counts of aggravated robbery, while Hurt was arrested on suspicion of one count of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Police booked both men into the El Paso County jail.