The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the city's northeast side after a dump truck severed a light pole in half, firefighters tweeted.

Firefighters responded to the crash at Dublin and North Powers boulevards early Wednesday afternoon after three vehicles collided.

Emergency responders shut down multiple lanes of traffic; electricity for 2,847 people in the area went out too.

Colorado Springs Utilities said it would try to "restore power as quickly as possible" and anticipated to complete the repair by 2:30 p.m. The agency also fixed an outage Wednesday near East Platte Avenue and Palmer Park Boulevard where 1,300 people were without power.

