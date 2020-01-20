A dummy mortar round gave a scare to Fountain firefighters Monday morning during a blaze that gutted a garage and destroyed two trailers.
The 11 a.m. blaze on the 1200 block of South Harding Road drew police and bomb squads from around the region after firefighters spotted what they thought to be a live mortar round, Fountain spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said in an email.
Investigators determined the round was a dummy -- similar to a practice round the Army uses to drill troops.
Firefighters say one person suffered minor burns in the blaze, but reported no other injuries.
Fountain firefighters found no signs of arson, but haven't determined what started the fire, Schneider said.