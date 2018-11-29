A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault after a crash that closed CO 115 for multiple hours Wednesday afternoon.
Gary Roth of Manitou Springs was driving north on CO 115 just after 5 p.m. in a Chevy pick-up truck when he rear-ended a Nissan Versa, police said. The Nissan was pushed over the grassy median and into southbound lanes of traffic.
The driver suffered serious injuries.
Roth is being held at the El Paso County jail, according to inmate records.
Traffic was shut down in both directions until 10:05 p.m.