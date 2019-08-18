A woman was arrested and believed to be under the influence after crashing into a bus stop in Colorado Springs.
The crash happened Saturday night on the southeast side of the city at South Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive at about 7:30 p.m. The driver crashed into the waiting area. Thankfully, no one was hit.
11 News was on scene when she was being given a sobriety test before being put in the back of an officer's car. Police say no one was seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash, including the driver.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.