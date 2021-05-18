Police say the arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence after he smashed into another vehicle, shutting down the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and Galley Road for hours overnight Monday.
Colorado Springs police responded to a crash around 9:45 p.m. where a pickup driving south on Powers collided with a Chevrolet Equinox that was headed east on Galley, police said.
The Chevy tried to turn left onto north Powers under a green light when the pickup drove through the intersection and slammed its driver's side, police said.
Emergency responders transported the occupants of both cars to a hospital for medical evaluations, officers said.
Police arrested the driver of the pickup, 30-year-old Louis Munoz, on suspicion of driving under the influence, officers said.
The intersection reopened just before 4 a.m., police tweeted.