Colorado Springs weather will stay warm and sunny this week before chances of snow and stronger winds return this weekend, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A warm trend will stretch through the work week with daily highs near 50 and sunny skies.
Tuesday's high will be near 52, Wednesday's high will be near 49 and Thursday's high will top out near 50.
Colder weather will sweep through Friday and rain showers are anticipated. The high is expected to reach 46, but a 20 percent chance of snow is predicted in the afternoon with an overnight low near 17, meteorologists report.
Wind gusts will pick up late Friday bringing brisk temperatures and mostly clear skies over the weekend. Saturday's high will be near 35 and Sunday will be slightly warmer with a high near 45.
Northern areas near Boulder are under a hazardous weather outlook issued by the weather service due to a storm moving in starting Tuesday evening. Up to 6 inches of snow is expected through Wednesday in the higher elevations, while no snow and possible rain are likely over the plains. A stronger weather system will bring snow to the mountains again Thursday night into Friday, along with a cold front across the area.