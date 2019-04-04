Colorado Springs will see dry weather Thursday before afternoon rain returns before the weekend, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Thursday will stay sunny in Colorado Springs with a high near 66 with a slight breeze in the afternoon. Dense fog has settled over northeast regions, including Yuma and Kit Carson counties. Meteorologists have issued a dense fog advisory that warns drives of visibility less than a quarter mile in some areas. The fog should lift through late morning, the advisory said.
Rain will return Friday in Colorado Springs as a 10 percent chance after 4 p.m. Other than a few scattered storms, skies will be mostly sunny and the high will be near 70 degrees, the service's forecast shows.
Saturday might also be rainy and cloudy. The high will stay in the mid-60s and rain is likely after 1 p.m. The forecast shows a 30 percent chance of rain through the night.
Sunshine will return Sunday with a high of 65 degrees.