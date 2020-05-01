Dry, sunny, clear weather so far this week in Colorado Springs may give way to thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.
Friday's forecast includes a 10% chance of thunderstorms and a high of 84, with winds at 10-15 mph.
"Isolated high-based thunderstorms will develop across the Rampart Range and the Palmer Divide by midafternoon and last into the evening," according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be the main threats, according to the weather service.
Saturday, with a high of 72, will see a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms: 40%, mainly after 2 p.m.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 70 and winds from 5-15 mph. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon into the overnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds from 10-15 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds at 10 mph.