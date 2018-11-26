Dry weather starts the week's forecast around Colorado Springs along with higher temperatures before a chance of snow returns this weekend.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast high temperatures to reach 46 degrees Monday and 55 Tuesday with sunny skies. A high of 58 is expected Wednesday with overcast skies to start the day, but the clouds will clear out by the afternoon.
Hundreds of flights canceled, including some to Colorado Springs and Denver, as snowstorm blankets Midwest
Temperatures near 50 will continue Thursday and Friday. Forecast highs drop slightly Saturday and Sunday to the low 40s, with a chance of snow on Sunday.
A new weather system will push a storm over the northern part of the Continental Divide in Colorado late Wednesday that will likely bring snow and gusty winds to higher elevations.
Wind gusts were measured near 40 mph in Colorado Springs on Saturday. In Federal Heights, near Denver, gusts Saturday near 50 mph mangled Christmas in Color's light displays that include more than 1.5 million synchronized lights. The opening day is still being determined and ticket sales have halted, according to the website.