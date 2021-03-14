A person sitting outside an Ivywild neighborhood business was hit by a car Saturday after a drunken driver overshot a parking spot and drove onto the sidewalk, police said.
The victim, who was seated outside a business in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, Colorado Springs police said in a written statement.
The crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. when the vehicle pulled into a parking lot and the driver “continued through a parking space and onto the sidewalk at the front of the business.”
The driver, Daniel Rodrigo, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, police said.