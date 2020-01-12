A 31-year-old Colorado Springs woman is facing charges of second-degree assault after kicking a police officer in an incident late Saturday night.

Colorado Springs police were dispatched to an apartment at 860 Oxford Lane at 11 p.m. after reports of a disturbance. After arriving they determined the altercation was verbal only, but a “very intoxicated” woman inside the home became confrontational. For officer safety, she was placed in handcuffs.

The woman, Denise Rios, agreed to go to a local hospital, but as she was being led out of the apartment, she dropped to the ground and began kicking one of the officers in the chest and legs.

The officer was not seriously injured, and Rios was taken into custody without further incident.